Taylor returned to the starting lineup Monday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and his 20th home run of the season in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Taylor notched No. 20 in style when he scooted around the bases for an inside-the-park homer in his first at-bat of the contest. The breakout star has also stolen 16 bases in addition to his unexpected power output, giving him an outside shot at a 20/20 campaign with 12 games left in the regular season.