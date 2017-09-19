Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches 20-homer mark
Taylor returned to the starting lineup Monday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and his 20th home run of the season in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Taylor notched No. 20 in style when he scooted around the bases for an inside-the-park homer in his first at-bat of the contest. The breakout star has also stolen 16 bases in addition to his unexpected power output, giving him an outside shot at a 20/20 campaign with 12 games left in the regular season.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...