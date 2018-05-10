Taylor went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI, his second stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Taylor's batting average has come down to earth (.235) as expected after the free-swinger's .288 average last year was buoyed by a .361 BABIP. That said, the 27-year-old has still been a strong contributor in terms in counting stats, providing 26 runs, five homers, 14 RBI and a pair of steals through 36 games. Taylor's .306 on-base percentage is only bested by Dodger regulars who bat in the heart of the order (Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp), so his status as the club's leadoff hitter should remain in tact.