Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches base three times
Taylor went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI, his second stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Arizona.
Taylor's batting average has come down to earth (.235) as expected after the free-swinger's .288 average last year was buoyed by a .361 BABIP. That said, the 27-year-old has still been a strong contributor in terms in counting stats, providing 26 runs, five homers, 14 RBI and a pair of steals through 36 games. Taylor's .306 on-base percentage is only bested by Dodger regulars who bat in the heart of the order (Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp), so his status as the club's leadoff hitter should remain in tact.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits fifth homer of season against Padres•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Starting at shortstop•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Fills box score Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Doubles vs. Nats•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.