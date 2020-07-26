Taylor went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Taylor wasn't able to score despite getting on base three times in the contest. The 29-year-old utility man has gone 4-for-8 with two walks and an RBI in three games so far this season. His defensive versatility will keep him in the lineup frequently, and he can also serve as the designated hitter as he did Saturday.