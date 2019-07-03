Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Recovering from illness
Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks that Taylor was withheld from the lineup due to an illness and general fatigue, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Despite being under the weather, Taylor was available off the bench and entered the game in the top of the eighth inning as a defensive replacement for Joc Pederson. He then went on to draw one of five consecutive walks for the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth, helping the team secure a come-from-behind walkoff win. The Dodgers will presumably assess Taylor's condition when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday afternoon before determining whether he's fit to rejoin the starting nine in the series finale.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...