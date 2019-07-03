Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks that Taylor was withheld from the lineup due to an illness and general fatigue, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Despite being under the weather, Taylor was available off the bench and entered the game in the top of the eighth inning as a defensive replacement for Joc Pederson. He then went on to draw one of five consecutive walks for the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth, helping the team secure a come-from-behind walkoff win. The Dodgers will presumably assess Taylor's condition when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday afternoon before determining whether he's fit to rejoin the starting nine in the series finale.