Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Rehab assignment on horizon
Taylor (forearm) may be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next weekend, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
According to Rowan Kavner of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Taylor recently starting to take dry swings, a notable step forward in the versatile infielder's recovery from a fractured left forearm. While Roberts noted that Taylor likely remains a couple days behind fellow utility man Enrique Hernandez (hand) in their respective rehab programs, both are progressing nicely and look to be trending to mid-to-late August returns. Both Taylor and Hernandez could have to settle for a part-time or short-side platoon roles once reinstated, as all of the Dodgers' other regular options are currently healthy.
