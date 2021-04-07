Taylor (elbow) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Oakland, starting in center field and batting leadoff.

Taylor was withheld from Tuesday's 5-1 win over Oakland after exiting a day earlier when he was hit in the left elbow by a pitch, but the game off was apparently all he needed to overcome the issue. He'll be getting a look atop the lineup Wednesday with Mookie Betts resting, but Taylor will likely slot in the bottom half of the order in games when Los Angeles has all of its key regulars available.