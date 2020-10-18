Taylor (ankle) will start at second base and will bat ninth Sunday in Game 7 of the Dodgers' NLCS matchup with the Braves, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After injuring his right ankle in Game 5, Taylor sat out Saturday in the Dodgers' 3-1 win in Game 6. With a trip to the World Series on the line, Taylor will be able to play through the injury as manager Dave Roberts puts his best lineup out there. Taylor is batting 5-for-31 with two doubles and four walks during the postseason.