Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Remains out Friday
Taylor (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports
Taylor will get another day of rest after exiting Wednesday's game with left hamstring tightness. Though the 27-year-old said he would be in the lineup for the series opener in New York, manager Dave Roberts elected not to rush him back into action even with Thursday's off day. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop in his place. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart