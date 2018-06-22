Taylor (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports

Taylor will get another day of rest after exiting Wednesday's game with left hamstring tightness. Though the 27-year-old said he would be in the lineup for the series opener in New York, manager Dave Roberts elected not to rush him back into action even with Thursday's off day. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop in his place. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game.