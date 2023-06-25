Taylor (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that Taylor could have a chance to rejoin the lineup Sunday, but the utility man will instead be held out of the starting nine for a seventh straight game due to bone bruise in his right knee. The Dodgers have a team day off Monday, and the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener versus the Rockies.
