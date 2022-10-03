site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Remains out of lineup
Taylor (neck) isn't starting Monday against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Taylor is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to neck stiffness, but he remains day-to-day for now. Joey Gallo will take over in left field and bat ninth Monday.
