Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Removed with apparent injury
Taylor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with an apparent injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Taylor appeared to roll his ankle on first base after reaching on an error in the first inning. He was checked out by a trainer and was initially allowed to stay in the game, but he was lifted for a pinch runner after the next batter. The Dodgers haven't released any specifics regarding the injury yet, but more should be known after he is reevaluated following Wednesday's game.
