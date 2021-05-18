Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor (wrist) will start at third base in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Taylor had been limited to a bench role the past two games due to a sore right wrist, but he looks like he'll avoid becoming the latest player to join the ever-expanding Los Angeles injured list. Due in part to Cody Bellinger (lower leg), Corey Seager (hand) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) all missing time because of injuries, Taylor has often benefited from favorable positioning in the batting order, which has helped him pile up counting stats. He enters play Tuesday tied for fourth in the majors in runs scored (32), while his five stolen bases place him in the top 25.