Taylor went 3-for-3 with a walk, two hit-by-pitches and five runs scored in Sunday's 16-4 win over Milwaukee.

Taylor did a good job of setting the table from the No. 5 spot in the order. He got aboard in all six of his plate appearances, and he only failed to score in the ninth inning. Taylor has a .274/.413/.512 slash line with four home runs, three stolen bases, 13 RBI and 24 runs scores across 104 plate appearances this season.