Taylor went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored Thursday in Atlanta.

Taylor had gone six games without a multi-hit performance, but still has 10 since July 14. He's chipped in an even 13 homers and 13 steals in 90 games played, putting him on a 20-20 pace. Taylor has brought a terrific combination of speed and power at the top of the order with a .313/.379/.534 line. His .416 BABIP suggests some of that production is fueled by luck, though.