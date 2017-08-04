Taylor went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three runs scored Thursday in Atlanta.

Taylor had gone six games without a multi-hit performance, but still has 10 since July 14. He's chipped in an even 13 homers and 13 steals in 90 games played, putting him on a 20-20 pace. Taylor has brought a terrific combination of speed and power at the top of the order with a .313/.379/.534 line. His .416 BABIP suggests some of that production is fueled by luck, though.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast