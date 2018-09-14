Taylor went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cardinals.

Taylor's big hit came in the fourth inning when he hit an RBI double and came around to score in the same inning. It was his 33rd double of the season, nearing his career-best mark of 36. While the rest of his numbers lag behind those of his breakout 2017 campaign, Taylor has hit the ball well of late, slugging .857 across the last 15 days.