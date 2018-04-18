Taylor went 1-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Taylor has gotten off to an alarmingly poor start, posting a .211 batting average and .240 on-base percentage through 75 plate appearances. Despite his struggles, the Dodgers have stuck with him as their leadoff hitter, keeping his fantasy value inflated with run and stolen base upside.

