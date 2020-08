Taylor will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

In the lineup for the seventh game in a row, Taylor has seemingly overtaken the slumping Enrique Hernandez as the Dodgers' top super-utility man. Taylor has been quite productive through the Dodgers' first 14 games of August, slashing .310/.383/.500 with a home run, a stolen base, 10 runs and six RBI. Expect him to continue seeing regular work while he's swinging a hot bat.