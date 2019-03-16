Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sharing duties at keystone
Manager Dave Roberts said that Taylor and Enrique Hernandez would share the starts at second base during the regular season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
A timeshare at the keystone wouldn't close the door on Taylor receiving something close to an everyday role, as his ability to play shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots affords him multiple avenues to making regular starts. Hernandez offers similar defensive versatility, though his underwhelming numbers versus right-handed pitching [.221/.288/.377 slash line (82 wRC+) in 733 plate appearances] place him at greater risk than Taylor of settling into a short-side platoon role.
