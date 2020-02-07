Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Signs two-year deal
Taylor and the Dodgers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year deal Friday.
Taylor will make $13.4 million over the two seasons, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal doesn't buy out any of Taylor's free agent seasons but saves the two parties from having to go through the arbitration process next season. Taylor lines up to play frequently in a flexible role again this season after hitting .262/.333/.462 in 414 plate appearances in 2019.
