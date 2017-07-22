Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.

An 0-for-4 showing Friday snapped a six-game hitting streak for Taylor to begin the second half, during which he went 14-for-25 with six extra-base hits. He will sit Saturday as Trayce Thompson mans left and Chase Utley plays second, but Taylor has established himself as a near-everyday presence in the lineup and as a regular atop the batting order.