Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting against Braves
Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.
An 0-for-4 showing Friday snapped a six-game hitting streak for Taylor to begin the second half, during which he went 14-for-25 with six extra-base hits. He will sit Saturday as Trayce Thompson mans left and Chase Utley plays second, but Taylor has established himself as a near-everyday presence in the lineup and as a regular atop the batting order.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Pops 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Triples in win Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Produces career-high four hits•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Continues to produce•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Turns in grand performance Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Gets on base three times Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...