Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Enrique Hernandez will man shortstop and bat eighth against right-hander Stephen Strasburg. Taylor started both games of Saturday's doubleheader, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts to drop his batting line to .242/.314/.419. He should continue to play close to every day, but it looks like Taylor will be stuck in the bottom half of the batting order until he picks it up at the plate.