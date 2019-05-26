Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor was productive in the first two games of the series in Pittsburgh, recording a pair of hits in both contests while crossing home plate three times. While the recent surge is encouraging to see for a player that has largely struggled offensively this season, Taylor remains a short-side platoon player for the Dodgers. His playing-time situation isn't likely to take a turn for the better unless the Dodgers lose one of their full-time infielders or outfielders to an injury.