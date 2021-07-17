Taylor went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.
Taylor homered off Chi Chi Gonzalez to open up a five-run first inning. It was his only hit of the game, but he has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests. Over that stretch, he is slashing .347/.385/.510 with 12 RBI and nine runs. It has been a nice turn around since batting just .226 over the month of June. The second baseman leads the Dodgers in runs (64) and stolen bases (8). He trails only Mookie Betts in combined home runs and steals, setting him on pace for his best season since 2017.