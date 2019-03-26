Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Slated for super-utility role
Manager Dave Roberts said that Taylor would serve as a super-utility player for the Dodgers to begin the season, The Orange County Register reports.
Taylor drew at least five starts at four different positions in 2018, so moving around the diamond and outfield is certainly nothing new for him. That said, manager Dave Roberts' commitment to Enrique Hernandez as the team's top second baseman probably amounts to a mild downgrade for Taylor, who no longer sits atop the depth chart at any one spot when the Dodgers are at full strength. Taylor should at least be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching and will likely have a path to steady at-bats versus righties too when injuries and rest days for the team's regulars inevitably crop up. The playing time might not be quite as consistent as Taylor's fantasy managers may have anticipated, but the 28-year-old should still have a decent shot at reaching 600 plate appearances for the second straight season.
