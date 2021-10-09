Taylor will start in center field in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Giants on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers' offense was unable to generate much production in Game 1 of the NLDS, so manager Dave Roberts will put Taylor in the lineup in an attempt to generate a spark. Cody Bellinger will shift to first base, which means Matt Beaty will likely take on a bench role.