Taylor will start in center field in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Giants on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The Dodgers' offense was unable to generate much production in Game 1 of the NLDS, so manager Dave Roberts will put Taylor in the lineup in an attempt to generate a spark. Cody Bellinger will shift to first base, which means Matt Beaty will likely take on a bench role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sends Dodgers through with walkoff•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: On bench for wild-card game•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Available off bench Friday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Likely unavailable again•