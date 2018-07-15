Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Taylor led off, as he usually does against southpaws, cranking his 11th long ball of the season. The 27-year-old has been asked to fill multiple roles both on defense and in the batting order this season, resulting in solid counting stats (54 runs and 41 RBI) regardless of what position fantasy owners decide to deploy him.