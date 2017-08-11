Play

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Like seemingly every Dodger, Taylor has been on fire of late. The leadoff man has launched four home runs in the past seven games while scoring 10 runs and driving in six. That power binge has pushed Taylor's season line to .308/.375/.547.

