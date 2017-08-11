Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Smacks fourth homer in seven games
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Like seemingly every Dodger, Taylor has been on fire of late. The leadoff man has launched four home runs in the past seven games while scoring 10 runs and driving in six. That power binge has pushed Taylor's season line to .308/.375/.547.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers for third straight game•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Launches 14th homer Friday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Scores three times in Atlanta•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Drives in three out of leadoff spot•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Big night off bench•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting against Braves•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...