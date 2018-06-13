Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Rangers.

It was Taylor's first extra-base hit and RBI since June 2. His .253 batting average may never sniff the .288 mark he posted last season due to his free-swinging ways (24.1 strikeout percentage), but his on-base skills (.341) and power production (.198 isolated power) are on par with last year's breakout totals.