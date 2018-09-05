Taylor started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Mets.

Taylor had been situated on the bench for the Dodgers' last four games, marking his longest healthy absence from the lineup this season. The super-utility man's offensive struggles in August (.185/.272/.321) combined with an expanded September roster have caused the drastic dip in playing time. Taylor had been a serviceable fantasy asset this season with a .245/.322/.430 slash line to go along with 14 homers and nine steals, but the drop in consistent playing time severely limits his appeal down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories