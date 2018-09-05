Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Solid line in start
Taylor started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Mets.
Taylor had been situated on the bench for the Dodgers' last four games, marking his longest healthy absence from the lineup this season. The super-utility man's offensive struggles in August (.185/.272/.321) combined with an expanded September roster have caused the drastic dip in playing time. Taylor had been a serviceable fantasy asset this season with a .245/.322/.430 slash line to go along with 14 homers and nine steals, but the drop in consistent playing time severely limits his appeal down the stretch.
