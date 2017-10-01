Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Solid showing in return to lineup
Taylor went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Rockies.
Taylor has been dealing with a knee contusion lately, which has resulted in him making just one plate appearance over the last three games. He returned to action in full force Saturday as he drove in two runs, bringing his RBI total up to 72 for the year. Taylor has enjoyed a breakout season, having hit .288/.354/.497 and slugging 21 home runs over 139 games. He also proved to be a threat when on base, as he swiped 17 bags in that time.
