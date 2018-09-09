Taylor went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rockies.

Taylor took Kyle Freeland deep in the fifth inning to record his 15th home run of the season. It was his first home run since August 24 and only his fourth since the All-Star break. While Taylor's 15 home runs and nine stolen bases are useful, he has failed to follow up his breakout 2017 season with equal results and is losing at-bats as a result.

