Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Starting at shortstop
Taylor is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Monday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Manager Dave Roberts will turn to Taylor to start at shortstop in the Dodgers' first game without Corey Seager (elbow). With Seager out for the remainder of the season, Taylor is the top candidate to take over as the team's everyday shortstop. Not much should change for the 27-year-old, who is already enjoying everyday reps in centerfield. Taylor is hitting .233/.273/.425 with four homers and a stolen base through 27 games this season.
More News
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start