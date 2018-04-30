Taylor is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Monday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Manager Dave Roberts will turn to Taylor to start at shortstop in the Dodgers' first game without Corey Seager (elbow). With Seager out for the remainder of the season, Taylor is the top candidate to take over as the team's everyday shortstop. Not much should change for the 27-year-old, who is already enjoying everyday reps in centerfield. Taylor is hitting .233/.273/.425 with four homers and a stolen base through 27 games this season.