Taylor (neck) will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday in left field, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After battling tightness in his neck since the start of October, Taylor will officially make his return to the field Friday. He will face Blake Snell on the mound in Game 3, whom Taylor is 5-for-19 against in his career with two home runs and 10 strikeouts.
