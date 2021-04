Taylor went 0-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and also reached when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Taylor walked to begin the fourth inning and later wound up stealing second for his first stolen base of the season. The 30-year-old has topped 10 steals in a season just once in his seven-year career, so fantasy managers should temper expectations when it comes to his running ability on the basepaths.