Taylor started in center field and went 1-for-5 with his seventh stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Taylor was thrown out on his first steal attempt in the seventh inning, but he redeemed himself by swiping second in the ninth. The super-utility man has been situated on the bench in two of the Dodgers' last five games, but he has been able to maintain semi-regular playing time following the club's trade deadline acquisitions despite no longer having a concrete starting position.