Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steals base in start
Taylor started in center field and went 1-for-5 with his seventh stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
Taylor was thrown out on his first steal attempt in the seventh inning, but he redeemed himself by swiping second in the ninth. The super-utility man has been situated on the bench in two of the Dodgers' last five games, but he has been able to maintain semi-regular playing time following the club's trade deadline acquisitions despite no longer having a concrete starting position.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Plays role of hero Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Could see dip in playing time•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Takes seat against Phillies•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Collects three RBI•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Drives in two against Brewers•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Logs 22nd double•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...