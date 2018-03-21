Manager Dave Roberts stated that Taylor will not move to second base to fill the void left by Justin Turner's wrist injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts was quick to shut down the idea of the former infielder vacating his spot both in center field and atop the Dodgers' lineup to move to second base (with Logan Forsythe moving to third). Taylor started 19 games at the keystone last season, so depending on league settings, he may or may not hold that extra position eligibility, and this news almost assures that he won't regain second base eligibility early in the year (again, assuming he lost it in the first place). The 2017 breakout star is slashing a healthy .308/.440/.538 with a home run and two steals in 49 plate appearances this spring and will open the year as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter.