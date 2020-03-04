Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Suffers forearm setback
Taylor suffered a setback in his recovery from a sore right forearm Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Taylor (forearm) is not planning on returning to game action until he's feeling 100 percent. The 29-year-old originally irritated his forearm/biceps on a check swing during a Feb. 27 Cactus League game against the Cubs. Taylor is expected to begin the season in a utility role given his versatility and experience playing every position except first base and catcher.
