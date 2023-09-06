Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a loss to the Marlins.

Taylor had the only extra-base hit in the contest for Los Angeles, taking A.J. Puk deep to left field for a game-tying solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the utility man's 14th homer of the campaign through 318 plate appearances, an uptick over the 10 long balls he hit across 454 plate appearances last season. Taylor has chipped in some speed as well with 15 thefts in the current campaign, though he's batting just .227 and has struck out at a 32.7 percent clip.