Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Taylor has really turned things on over his last 10 contests, batting .290 with four extra-base hits while reclaiming his spot atop the Dodgers' lineup. The 27-year-old may not be able to reach last year's .288 batting average (which was buoyed by a .361 BABIP), but his power (.201 isolated power rating) has definitely carried over.