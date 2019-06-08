Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Taylor is up to five homers on the year after accounting for all of the Dodgers' offense Friday. The utilityman has run hot and cold all year, and he's riding a stretch where he's gone 5-for-29 over his last 10 games. For the season, he's hitting .225 with 17 runs scored and 21 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories