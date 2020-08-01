Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Taylor got the start at second base and reached base three times from the sixth spot in the order. He posted his third multi-hit game of the season while snapping a streak of four consecutive games spanning 14 at-bats without a hit. Overall, Taylor is slashing .240/.406/.240 with seven walks on the season.
