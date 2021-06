Taylor went 2-for-6 with two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

With Mookie Betts receiving a day off, Taylor took over the leadoff spot and produced a pair of singles. He also scored twice and stole his seventh base of the season. The theft was his first since May 29, and the multi-hit effort was his first since June 11. Taylor is slashing .266/.386/.464 overall this season.