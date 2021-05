Taylor went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

The utilityman didn't start the contest, but he was installed in center field in the eighth inning with the game tied 2-2. Taylor drew a walk in the next frame and promptly stole second base, though the Dodgers were unable to bring him home. Taylor has three thefts on the season to go along with a .247/.378/.494 slash line, four home runs, 19 runs scored and 13 RBI.