Taylor isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Taylor had gone 2-for-10 with a triple, three runs, an RBI and two walks in the last three games. Mookie Betts will shift to center field while Matt Beaty gets the nod in right.
