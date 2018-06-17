Taylor is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Taylor will yield a start at shortstop to Enrique Hernandez, who has caught fire at the plate with three home runs in five games. It's not expected that Taylor is any major danger of losing out on regular at-bats, despite going only 6-for-35 at the plate over his past nine contests.

