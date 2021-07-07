Taylor went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
In addition to collecting two of the team's nine hits, Taylor also played three different positions in the 10-inning contest, starting at second base before shifting to left field and later playing center. That versatility is a big part of what makes the veteran so valuable to the Dodgers and was likely a factor in the first All-Star selection of his career. Taylor is slashing .274/.383/.453 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI, eight stolen bases and a 13.3 percent walk rate on the campaign.