Taylor went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's 12-8 win over the Rockies.

Taylor led the assault on Rockies pitching in this one, notching his first four-hit game in nearly two years. This outstanding effort continues a hot streak in which Taylor has gone 18-of-35 with three home runs 14 RBI over his last 10 games. He's in a good spot to continue his recent form over the rest of the four-game set at Coors Field this weekend.