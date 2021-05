Taylor went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Seattle.

Taylor started in center field for Los Angeles and scored a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings to help the team to a come-from-behind win. The three-hit game was his second of the campaign and extended his hitting streak to five games. Over that stretch, Taylor is batting .421 (8-for-19) with four walks, five runs and a pair of steals.