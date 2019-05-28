Taylor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI to help the Dodgers to a 9-5 victory over the Mets on Monday.

Taylor checked in with his fourth long ball of the season with a solo shot off Tyler Bashlor in the sixth inning as part of a three-hit day. It was his third straight start with multiple hits, a stretch that has helped Taylor boost his slash line to .237/.308/.405 through 131 at-bats.