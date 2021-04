Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland.

The utility player led off in the absence of Mookie Betts (back) and raised his average to .357 in 14 at-bats this season. His team's unrivaled depth will prevent Taylor from being an everyday player, but the career .264 hitter is a reliable option when starting and should see plenty of hittable pitches as opponents try to navigate through the star-studded Dodgers lineup.